A lyrical explosion is set to explode at this year’s UMP Festival as an amazing Spoken Word and Poetry contingent featuring both homegrown Malawian talent and international stars expected to star at this year’s festival.

A dynamic lineup that promises to add a vibrant, thought-provoking edge to the festival includes Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa, Q Malewezi, Refilwe Ntopa, Beatrice Ligomeka, Jane Senenje and Luleka Mhlanzi from South Africa) as well as East African maestro Priest the Poet from Kenya.

According to UMP Spokesperson Maria Thom, bringing together a diverse and talented group of poets and spoken word artists will spice up the event.

“Their performances will enrich the festival experience, offering powerful platforms for lyrical

expression and cultural storytelling. It’s all about deepening our connection with the audience

through the universal language of poetry,” Thom said.

In her remarks, Refilwe Ntopa shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I am thrilled and honoured to be sharing the stage with such talented poets, musicians, and artists from Malawi and other countries.

“I am very excited to contribute my voice and perspective to this vibrant gathering. I look forward to inspiring and being inspired by the audience and fellow performers!” she said.

Jane Senenje also expressed her excitement, saying, “I am very excited to be amongst the spoken word artists performing at the UMP Festival. I am geared to fire it up and I can’t wait to get on stage in October. I appreciate the UMP Festival for considering me part of this event; it will bring me to another level of exposure.”

According to a press release, the UMP festival highlights the best in film, arts, and the cultural and creative industries.

“UMP Festival is all about meaningful engagement with our wonderful host community at Cape Maclear. Mark your calendars for October 25th to 28th, 2024, and join us in Mangochi, Malawi, for an unforgettable celebration of culture, creativity, and community,” reads the statement in part.

Produced by Chitoliro Productionz, the UMP Festival remains an eco-friendly, digitally-enabled

celebration of African urban culture.