Organisers of the Sand Music Festival, which was slated for next month, have announced the cancellation of the event.

In a statement released today, Impact Events management says the decision to cancel the event follows the death of Impakt Events Management chief executive officer and Sand Music Festival chairman ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda.

According to the statement, it would be impossible to continue with the festival so soon after his passing and would also feel like a disservice to the man who gave so much of himself to the cause.

“His loss has left a void in our hearts and the soul of our organisation. He was not just a leader; he was the beating heart of the Sand Music Festival. His passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have shaped this festival into what it is today,” reads in part the statement from the company.

The organisers say they hope to come back next year stronger and more inspired to honour the legacy of Lucius Banda in a way he would have wanted.

“We are deeply, deeply grateful. As we navigate through this period of mourning and reflection, we are more determined than ever to return next year. stronger and more inspired, to honour the legacy of Sir Lucius Banda in the way he would have wanted. We are pleased to announce that the Sand Music Festival 2025 will be held on the weekend of September 26th to 28th.

“We will- announce the venue in due course. This will be our most heartfelt tribute to him, and we are committed to making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” reads part of the statement.

The 14th edition of the festival was originally scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi District.