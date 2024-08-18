Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has urged citizens in the country to always strive to promote peace for the country to continue developing.

Chimwendo made the remarks on Saturday at Nsani, Chilerawana Village, in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay district during the 2024 Mdawuku was a Tonga (MWATO) celebration, where he was the guest of honour.

“I am impressed today that in this celebration we also have chiefs from surrounding districts who are not from the Tonga tribe. Chiefs being custodians of culture, it shows that they are tolerant to each other, and there is peace among themselves, a thing that we must all cherish,” Chimwendo said.

Chimwendo: I am impressed

He further commended the MWATO executive committee for being innovative by inaugurating their cultural heritage site for Tonga called MWATO Village, as this will be the centre for learning for the youth.

“I am told that at MWATO village there will be a school and museum, among others. This is so encouraging, and as the government we will give you all the support you need to develop this palace, as it is in line with the government’s agenda of promoting education and preserving culture,” he said.

He urged chiefs in the country to continue putting a theme of environment in such cultural celebrations as one way to combat the impacts of climate change the country is facing.

In his remarks, Mdauku wa Tonga Chairperson, John Kalenga Saka said this year’s celebration has been unique and a success, for they have achieved their dream of inaugurating the MWATO village site.

“We have been holding this function in various places, which proved to be ineffective and inefficient. Therefore, with support from the Tonga chiefs’ council, we agreed to have one site, and this place at Nsani was chosen to be appropriate,” Saka said.

According to Saka, they will be able to establish a set of facilities at this centre, like a library, museum, and small houses depicting the culture of the Tonga people.

He commended President Lazarus Chakwera for supporting the 2024 MWATO celebrations with K5 Million.

This year’s MWATO celebration was held under the theme ‘Our environment, our future.’