As the 2025 general elections are in the offing, the Malawi government through the Ministry of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare has urged women in the country to fully participate in the upcoming elections.

Minister of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza said this during a Press Briefing held at the ministry’s Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Sendeza said there is a need to support the full participation of women in politics by eradicating obstacles that hinder their representation in politics for the betterment of the country.

She added that stakeholders must support women’s involvement in politics.

“Women must be supported at the Council and Constituency levels to ensure that that they fully participate in decision-making capacities,” she said.

On her part, Oxfam Country Director Lingalileni Mihowa indicated that the organisation has been engaging with different political parties to assist women and youth with disabilities during their conventions.

“As an organization we are dedicated to collaborating with diverse media outlets, highlighting the pivotal role of the media in disseminating information and emphasizing the necessity for media participation in advocating for women’s empowerment in the nation,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Press Briefing was held ahead of the launch of the 2024 National Political Empowerment of Women Strategy taking place in Dedza district on 13 August 2024.