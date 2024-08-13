The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has bid farewell to its Commissioner General, John Biziwick, as his four-year contract came to an end on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Vizenge Kumwenda, announced the expiration of Biziwick’s contract, as well as that of Executive Director Corporate Services, Agnes Katsonga Phiri.

The Board expressed its gratitude to both Biziwick and Katsonga Phiri for their dedication and service to the MRA.

In a related development, Henry Ngutwa has been re-appointed as Deputy Commissioner General for a four-year term, effective August 12, 2024.

The MRA Board will now proceed to fill the vacant positions of Commissioner General and Executive Director of Corporate Services, in line with the MRA Act