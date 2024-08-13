Over 1000 households in Nkhata-Bay South East Constituency in the area of Senior Chief Malanda are expected to have access to potable water after the completion of the Chaulandi water supply project, which is underway.

The project, funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the tune of K27 million, will supply piped water at Chaulandi Primary School and surrounding communities from the Chintheche Water Board intake at a distance of 3.2 kilometres.

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay South East Constituency Noah Chimpeni has told Malawi24 that the project is a response to the demand from the community members.

“I decided to embark on this project as a response to the request from the community members. They mobilized themselves and demanded piped water, which is safe for drinking, after looking at the challenges they faced like cholera and water scarcity during the summer among others, he said.

Nkhata-Bay Acting Director of Public Works George Gopani says the project is crucial as it will improve access to clean water for the citizenry as aligned with Sustainable Development Goal number six.

“Apart from connecting piped water to the school, there will be a communal water point at every kilometre to the school, which will give many a chance to access safe water. This aligns well with the council’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to clean water in communities for overall improved public health,” says Gopani.

According to Gopani, about 18 community members are expected to be employed by this project, which will ensure community ownership and sustainability of the project.

He therefore said the council will make sure that the project is completed within the stipulated time of 40 days and that quality work is done.

Rhoda Chirwa a 60-year-old woman from GVH Chikhumbi has applauded the government through their legislature for the project, which will go a long way in addressing the problem of water scarcity, particularly during the summer as shallow wells tend to run dry.

“Most of the time, our families encounter a problem of diarrhoea, especially children, but we have been continuing to use unsafe water since we have no other options. We are happy with this project because we will make sure to take full ownership of it so it can also benefit the future generation,” Says Chirwa.

The water project has since been launched at Chikhumbi Village.