The Lilongwe District Council (LDC) has announced that the construction of the Nsundwe stadium will cost the Malawi government a staggering K8.2 billion.

According to a notification issued on August 8, 2024, the council has finalized the tender evaluation process and obtained the necessary approvals to award the contract to Bonongwe Building Construction at MK8,277,161,459.47.

The project, expected to be a game-changer for the district, attracted several bids from local and international contractors earlier this year. Unsuccessful bidders have 14 days from the date of the notification to request debriefing on the procurement process, but requests received after August 22, 2024, will not be entertained.

The stadium’s construction is expected to boost sports development in the district and provide a state-of-the-art facility for various events and activities. However, the project’s massive price tag has raised concerns about the government’s fiscal responsibility.

Nsundwe is a place infamous for its historical demonstrations in 2019/20, including youths’ protests, rape cases, and the stoning to death of a police officer.