Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, Lonnie Phiri, has constructed Kachere Junior Primary School using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to allow learners in junior classes standards 1 to 4 to access education within a reasonable distance.

The school is situated at Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita where, before the construction of the new school, little children used to go to Namitembo, Luwezi, Malonde and Chilipa schools which are distant from their homes.

She, therefore expects many little children to enrol in standards 1 to 4 at Kachere Primary School come September this year.

“The school will enrol learners in Standard 1 to 4 and this will prompt them to like education because most of them dropped out due to the long distance to school,” she said.

The Chairperson of the Area Development Committee (ADC) in Zomba Chingale, Redson Sumani, thanked the parliamentarian for constructing the school in the area.

Sumani said the new school will encourage children to enrol and remain in school.

The school is yet to be handed over to the Ministry of Education so that children can be enrolled to start the first term in the 2O24/ 2025 new academic year on September 16.