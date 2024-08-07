Over seventy boreholes are currently non-operational in Chiradzulu district after some unknown criminals vandalised its spare parts.

Chairperson for Mpama Area Development Committee, Gracian Jafali has disclosed to Malawi 24 that the situation is particularly worse in the area where over thirty boreholes have been vandalised.

“The situation has forced the majority of people in the area mainly women to spend many hours at the few remaining operational boreholes due to congestion”, said Jafali.

His remarks have been shared by Village Headman, Nakoli of the area who said all households in his area are currently scrambling for a single borehole with others resorting to draw water from unprotected sources thereby exposing themselves to various waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, Pacific Group of Companies have committed to repairing all the seventy broken boreholes in the area to reverse the trend.

One of the team leaders for the initiative, Abdul Majeed said the initiative is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility to respond to several challenges Malawians are currently facing.

“As a Malawian company, we thought we should take part in offering solutions to most of the challenges the rural masses are facing mainly by facilitating easy access to potable water. This we believe will in turn enable communities in the country to be fully productive “, said Majeed.

Meanwhile constituency governor for Chiradzulu North Alos Kaning’a has commended the company’s gesture saying it will go a long way in ending the water wools for most people in the area.

He said the communities in the area have been empowered to take care of the repaired boreholes through community vigilant committees as well as the borehole maintenance committees.

To date, Pacific Limited has repaired close to 8000 broken boreholes in the country.