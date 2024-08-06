Police in Chileka, Blantyre, have successfully recovered a stolen shotgun and arrested a suspect in connection with the theft.

According to Chileka Police Public Relations Officer, Jonathan Phillipo, the shotgun, bearing serial number 108161, was stolen from the Escom Gulliver at Kameza facility on the night of August 3, 2024.

He said following a complaint lodged by Escom security guard, Suzgo Kaligwenjere, Chileka detectives, in collaboration with Blantyre detectives, launched an intelligence-driven investigation.

Their efforts led to the arrest of 24-year-old Johnstone Khuleya and the recovery of the stolen shotgun, which was found with an empty cartridge.

The recovered shotgun was positively identified by the complainant. Khuleya, a resident of Suya Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District, will soon face charges in court.