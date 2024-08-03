The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has made a significant contribution to advancing early childhood education by sponsoring the training of all teachers from private nursery schools.

On Friday, the association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emmanuel University in Lilongwe to provide training and capacity-building programs for nursery school teachers from PRISAM-member schools.

According to PRISMA President Ernest Kaonga, the partnership aims to enhance the quality of early childhood education by equipping teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide high-quality education at the foundational level.

Kaonga said, “This partnership is a significant step towards improving the standards of nursery education in Malawi. We are proud to partner with Emmanuel University and look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit our teachers, students, and the country at large.”

The PRISAM President further stated that the training program will focus on best practices in early childhood education, child development, and classroom management.

This comes barely days after the association also partnered with Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) to enhance educational opportunities and improve teaching practices.