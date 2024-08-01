An appeal has been made to the business community to encourage blood donation among its members to increase the amount of blood available in the country’s health facilities.

Upile Kaimvi, Public Relations Officer for Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS), placed the call after Airtel Malawi’s annual blood donation drive on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, which was held in Lilongwe.

While describing the mobile services provider as a true champion of public health Kaimvi said, “Airtel’s consistent support has been instrumental in addressing the blood shortage crisis in Malawi. Their commitment to organizing this annual event is an inspiration to other corporations.”

Charles Kamoto, Managing Director of Airtel Malawi, stated that the business intends to step up awareness campaigns and entice more people and organizations to take part in upcoming blood donation events.

“We are deeply committed to the health and well-being of Malawians. This year’s blood donation drive is a testament to our dedication. By coming together, we have saved lives and made a tangible difference,” said Kamoto.

He then encouraged the corporate world to emulate the gesture, saying Malawi faces a persistent blood crisis, with many lives at risk due to insufficient supply and added that such initiatives will significantly bolster the nation’s blood bank, ensuring timely and adequate supply for patients in need.