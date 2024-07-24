Three matches played on Wednesday ended in draws, seeing all teams walking away with a solitary point each.

Joseph Kamwendo’s quest for his first win as head coach of Creck Sporting Club was denied when Hope Namadzunda scored in the 68th minute for Kamuzu Barracks, leveling the score at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji. Creck had led 2-1 at halftime but couldn’t maintain their lead.

Bangwe All-Stars, still chasing their first victory in four matches, surrendered a 1-0 lead against Moyale Barracks, with Emmanuel Allan scoring in the 96th minute to salvage a draw for Moyale. Shukran Goba had initially put Bangwe ahead before Moyale equalized from a penalty.

Civo Service United played out a goalless draw against Mighty Tigers at Civo Stadium, with the Civil Servants failing to capitalize on their recent good form after beating Creck over the weekend.

The first round of matches in the 2024 TNM Super League concludes on August 1st. As things stand, Silver Strikers lead the standings with 36 points, ahead of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers by 11 points after 14 matches.