The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says they will launch the 2025 General Elections on 2nd August this year. This was disclosed today by MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Malawi is 427 days away from the general elections and according to Mtalimanja the elections will be observed under the theme; “Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote”.

Mtalimanja said the theme set to encourage eligible Malawians to participate in the coming voter registration exercise and the actual voting process.

She also disclosed that expired National IDs will be considered valid up until 1 January 2026.

“So, those of you with expired National IDs don’t despair, you are going to vote in the 2025 general election,” said Mtalimanja.

Mtalimanja further noted that there will be a need to conduct fresh voter registration in all centres across the country, following the re-demarcation of constituencies and wards.

The 2025 General elections will have 229 constituencies, up from 193 as well as 509 wards, up from 462.