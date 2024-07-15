The Ministry of Education says through the Malawi Education Reform Programme ( MERP), it will recruit 4,200 Auxiliary Teachers on a one academic year contract.

In a press release dated July 15, 2024, signed by Secretary for Education Mangani Chilala Katundu, the Auxiliary Teachers (ATs) will be drawn from the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) cohorts of 14, 15 and 16.

Confirming the statement, Ministry of Education, Public Relations Officer, Mphatso Nkuonera said IPTE 14, 15 and 16 teachers who are willing to take up the temporary teaching positions are expected to report in respective workstations on September 1, 2024.

“Honoraria for auxiliary teacher post has been adjusted by 50 per cent from K80,000 to K120,000 per person/month. A list of eligible schools for auxiliary teachers has been sent to all district education offices,” said Nkuonera.

Nkuonera said the engagement of Auxiliary Teachers forms part of the efforts by the government to reduce the pupil-qualified-teacher ratio across the country.

The statement further stipulates that the engagement of auxiliary teachers is on a temporary contract and it does not mean they will be automatically recruited permanently at the expiry of their contract.

Engagement of Auxiliary Teachers is one of the components of the MERP project which is also constructing 10,900 classrooms and 1000 sanitation blocks across the country, training school leadership for effective school management, engaging learner mentors as well as disbursing School Improvement Grants for day-to-day school operations.

MERP is Funded by the Malawi Government, the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education ( GPE).