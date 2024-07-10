Kamuzu Barracks head coach Charles Kamanga says his team deliberately planned to lose to Iponga FC in Round 32 of the FDH Bank Cup at Civo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

A 90th-minute strike from Walusungu Gondwe handed the Simso-based outfit a memorable 1-0 win over the Lilongwe-based to book themselves a place in Round 16 of the competition.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Kamanga was sarcastic about how his side lost the match, saying he had a lot to say, but he opted to stay quiet.

“We didn’t deserve to win. We planned to lose, so congratulations to Iponga FC. Like I said, we planned the whole defeat, we planned to lose, and I know what I am saying. I have something to say, but I can not say it here because it’s from within our house,” he said.

He was, however, quick to show his disappointment at how his charges fared against the Premier Division side.

“I am very disappointed and very angry because a team which is at number three can not lose to a Premier Division side. It’s very shocking and disappointing,” he expressed his disappointment.

On Sunday’s game against Silver, he said: “It will be a different game altogether. We are playing Silver Strikers, and we will try to give it all. We won’t lose hope. This was a cup game, and on Sunday, it’s a league game, so we will prepare well for them,” he concluded.

KB has become the third team to be knocked out by Premier Division teams. Raiply FC knocked out Chitipa United while Blue Eagles eliminated Silver on Sunday.