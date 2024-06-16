President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says he is sharing the same pain as that of Malawian saying even he knows that this is the time for him to be castigated and insulted because as a parent, he has to accept the tears of everyone.

Chakwera said no one expected that today, Malawians would meet at one place to mourn Dr. Saulosi Chilima, saying the tears of Madam Mary Chilima and children Sean and Elizabeth are uncounted for losing their parents and he assured the Roman Catholic Church and UTM members that in their prayers in tears, God would listen to them and provide answers praying that Malawians would know what exactly happened for the military aircraft to go missing and crash killing Dr. Chilima and eight others on board.

Speaking at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday in honour of the late Vice President of Malawi, President Chakwera assured Malawians that this tragic plane crash will be investigated and everything will be brought to light.

Dr. Chakwera said he has also appealed to the international community to support the country in the carrying out of the investigations saying he knows that MDF has its protocol of investigations for answers but this is not enough, MDF alone cannot conduct investigations of this matter.

He said Malawians are in disbelief and he also is in disbelief appealing to all to give chance to the investigations to do a commendable job for the investigations to give concrete answers while Malawians are keeping peace, law and order and comforting one another.

“There are errors and mistakes in our eulogies, it is common in mind, speeches and mourning, it happens, I don’t want one to carry out revenge, war doesn’t build a village, Wolira tisamawatseke Nakamura,” said President Chakwera.

He described Dr. Chilima as a man of good heart, compassion and dedication saying he was loved by many Malawians saying the nation has lost a great man and his death will be remembered for years as his good works have touched many and are uncounted for.

The President then thanked invited and distinguished guests who had come from all over the world to say farewell to a beloved son of Malawi’s soil, Dr. Saulosi Chilima.

Monday, the 10th June 2024 will be remembered in the country’s history as the military aircraft which carried Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima was reported missing and crashed in the Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district killing Dr. Chilima and eight others on board in mysterious circumstances.

It was not surprising at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe that when President Chakwera was delivering his eulogies to the departed Dr Chilima, people kept booing him throughout in the presence of invited and distinguished guests who had come from all over the world to say farewell to Dr Saulosi Chilima.