As Old Mutual commemorates seven decades of providing financial services in Malawi, the company has restated its commitment to pursuing initiatives that will empower Malawians to thrive and reach their long-term financial aspirations.

Edith Jiya, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Malawi, reiterated this commitment on Friday during a stakeholder engagement in Blantyre, marking the 70th anniversary celebration.

Jiya emphasized that since 1954, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to assist customers in thriving by facilitating investments that contribute to a prosperous future for them, their families, communities, and society at large.

She highlighted Old Mutual Malawi’s role as a reliable financial partner, dedicated to supporting Malawians through life’s uncertainties.

“We will continue to develop and provide products and services that cater to our customers’ evolving needs in Life Assurance, Savings, Investment, and risk management at every stage of their lives,” Jiya affirmed.

She pledged the company’s commitment to upholding its core values, including prioritizing customer welfare, fostering diversity and inclusion, promoting innovation, and maintaining integrity, respect, and trust.

Furthermore, the Group CEO expressed Old Mutual’s commitment to complementing the government’s efforts in achieving Malawi 2063, the nation’s long-term development agenda.

Jiya assured the Malawian government of Old Mutual’s ongoing investment in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and skills development, while also responding to pressing national priorities such as natural disasters and pandemics.

She urged stakeholders to continue collaborating as the company embarks on the next 70 years of pursuing excellence and making a positive impact.