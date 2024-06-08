Renowned lawyer Ralph Kasambara is no more. According to his uncle, Savious Kasambara who confirmed to the local media, Kasambara died on Friday.

However, the uncle of the deceased failed to give more details of the death saying, “It is a police case, so we are waiting to hear from them. He has died suddenly in Lilongwe so we will provide more details when we hear from the police on what has exactly happened.”

Ralph Kasambara served as the Minister of Justice. He also served as the Attorney General during the early administration of late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Kasambala studied at the University of Notre Dame Law School, South Bend, Indiana in the United States of America.