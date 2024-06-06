Malawi-based Nigerian hip hop artist Esosa Osas Omorodion, aka Eso Slique, has dropped his second album ‘Junior Mafia’ under the Money Way Entertainment banner, courtesy of Superstar Business.

“I named the album ‘Junior Mafia’ out of necessity – I had to adopt that mentality to survive the challenges of being a young hustler in Malawi’s tough streets. The mafia ethos of operating discreetly and getting things done now defines who I am,” he said.

The 13-track album features up-and-coming talents as well as prolific local hip-hop artists such as Charisma and Brainlock, among others.

Slique has gained recognition for his mastery of modernized hip-hop forms, especially the Trap Music style.

The album was self-produced by the artist, with Edger Shawa overseeing the mastering process. It is readily available on various digital music platforms, including Audiomack.