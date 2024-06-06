As one way of complementing government efforts in protecting the environment and enhancing energy accessibility and sustainability across Malawi, 265 Energy, one of the leading gas and solar solutions providers in Malawi, has announced the extension of its free delivery special offer period to June 30, 2024.

According to Phillip White, spokesperson for the company, the extension is due to an overwhelming response by the general public following various promotional initiatives, including partnerships with the musicians.

“Extending this special offer through June ensures more families can benefit from our affordable and reliable energy solutions. Our company is very committed to improving energy accessibility and sustainability across Malawi, in alignment with Miracle Chinga’s community-focused mission,” said White.

He added that the extension aims at promoting sustainable energy solutions while ensuring affordability and convenience for Malawian families.

The complimentary delivery offer includes free gas delivery within a 10km radius of the company’s offices, as well as competitively priced gas products such as gas lighters, regulators with gauges, and gas pipes per meter.

The promotion was introduced in May by a renowned gospel artist who is also the company’s Brand Ambassador, Miracle Chinga.