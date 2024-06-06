The Malawi Government has challenged a high court ruling that nullified Brigadier General Charles Kalumo’s (retired) appointment as the head of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services (DICS).

Earlier today, Justice Mike Tembo ordered Kalumo to cease holding the office of Director General with immediate effect, saying his appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera was illegal and unconstitutional.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda

However, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has applied for a stay of the enforcement of the judgment saying his office intends to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Spokesperson of the Attorney General’s office, Emmanuel Lawyer, has told the local media “We want Judge Tembo’s ruling put on hold. Our application is based on some grounds including that the judge erred in law by nullifying the appointment of Kalumo without giving him the right to a prior hearing.”

The development comes when officers at the department planned to down their tools beginning today in their demand for the resignation of Kalumo over alleged incompetence and ill-treatment of employees.