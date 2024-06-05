Malawi Police Service Savings and Credit Cooperative (MPS Sacco) has launched a savings promotion to help members cultivate a saving culture.

The promotion dubbed ‘Wapsa wa Ku Victoria Falls’ will run from June 1 to Dec 20 this year.

MPS Sacco’s marketing manager Linda Jelenje said in an interview the promotion is aimed at making members embrace a saving culture.

She said: “We are encouraging people to save and at the same time grow their money because experience has shown that most Malawians do not have a saving culture.”

Jelenje said the grand prize for the promotion is a sponsored trip of one member to Victoria Falls while the second prize is a Defy Cooker and 210 Litres deep freezer.

The Sacco will also splash golf shirts and flasks monthly.

She said the entry criterion is for a member to deposit a minimum of K300,000 into his or her shares account.

“The more a member deposits, the more chances of winning,” said Jelenje.

Last year, the Malawi Police Sacco also introduced a similar competition called ‘ Road to the Landlord’ where the winner walked away with a piece of land.

By Kondwani Kandiado