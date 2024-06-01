Reggae musician, Aaron Simwaka, better known by his stage name Aaron Carlos, is expected to drop a new tune titled ‘Farmer’ later today.

The song is an extract from Toughest Riddim, owned by Duffy Chikakuda, also known as Mr. CoolPro and Dikez Walker has produced it.

According to Carlos, the track highlights a hard-working farmer succeeding in the swift marketing system, while lazy farmers have product shortages.

“I came up with this concept to motivate farmers to take farming as a serious business venture, recognizing that agriculture is the foundation of Malawi’s economy,” says Carlos who is also an aerobics trainer.

He adds; “Upon the track’s release, it can be accessed through the CoolPro entertainment website.”

The Lilongwe reggae artist first came to prominence in 2021 after putting out the emotive reggae masterpiece titled ‘Jah Children’.”