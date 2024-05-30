Malawi’s renowned gospel sensation, Suffix, has made a triumphant return with the release of his much-anticipated album, “TAILORA.”

After a hiatus that left fans yearning for more, Suffix took to his social media platforms to unveil his latest masterpiece. In the early hours of Friday, May 24th, Suffix electrified his followers with the announcement:

Accompanying the announcement was a preview video, teasing fans with a taste of what’s to come.

Suffix releases Tailora

“TAILORA” marks Suffix’s return to the limelight after a break that left fans clamoring for more. Following his last release, “Mutani,” in March 2023, the album stands as a testament to Suffix’s unwavering dedication to his craft.

With a tracklist boasting 12 captivating songs, Suffix has pulled out all the stops, collaborating with a diverse array of artists. From emerging talents to established names like Driemo, Barnie Michael, Maggie Kadrum, Merchah, Kelvin Sings, Killa, Solomon Plate, and Theresa Phondo, each track promises a memorable and immersive experience.

“TAILORA” encapsulates Suffix’s distinctive blend of soulful melodies and poignant lyrical narratives, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the gospel music scene. Each track is a journey of faith, resilience, and personal growth, set against the backdrop of Suffix’s signature sound—a fusion of contemporary beats and traditional Malawian influences.

As a rapper committed to addressing real-life issues, Suffix uses his music as a platform to amplify the voices of the marginalized. In “TAILORA,” he continues this tradition, offering a voice for the voiceless and shedding light on societal struggles.

Aubrey Ghambi, better known as Suffix, has carved a name for himself both locally and internationally. His accolades include winning the prestigious Africa-Based Artist of The Year award from Rapzilla.com in 2021, a testament to his global impact.

With hits like “Misozi,” “Yobwata,” “Tili Mom’mo,” “Tayaka,” “Kutali” (ft. Pompi), and “D.Y.M.,” Suffix has dominated the charts and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, with “TAILORA,” he invites listeners to embark on a new musical journey—one filled with soul-stirring melodies and profound messages.