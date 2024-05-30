Political activist Bon Kalindo says the passport printing challenge in Malawi is bringing shame to the MCP-led Tonse Alliance government saying for the first time in the history of Malawi, fake passports are being printed.

Kalindo said it is sad that those with Malawi Diplomatic passports are being denied entry into other countries or sent back home and others with ordinary passports are being arrested for possessing documents which look like passports.

He said while Malawians are finding it hard to have travel documents, foreigners such as those from Rwanda and Burundi are accessing them describing this development as another shame to the Tonse Alliance government with its leader, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating in various social media platforms, Kalindo has thanked Senior Immigration officers from the north, centre and south for coming to Capital Hill in Lilongwe with one unity of purpose that the Director General of the Immigration Department Retired Brigadier General Charles Kalumo must go.

Kalindo said even though they did not meet the Minister responsible Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma who on that day was reported to be in Nsanje campaigning for President Chakwera to bounce back into government in 2025, their message which was delivered through the Principal Secretary was enough to bring in the much-needed change at the Immigration Department.

He said in their closed-door meeting with the PS for Home Affairs, the Senior Immigration officials gave Retired Brigadier General Charles Kalumo 10 days to resign and if this fails, they will take unspecified action.

The activist said the MCP-led Tonse Alliance government has no welfare of its citizens at heart claiming that the Government is busy making progress in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp for refugees and asylum seekers to vote for candidates of their choice for the elections taking place in their respective countries.

He said the same government which is doing all that it can for refugees to vote inside the Dzaleka Camp, is denying Malawians living outside the country particularly in South Africa to vote fearing that the citizens will vote for opposition candidates.

‘’ Malawians must not any mistake of voting for thieves, corrupt, mafias and crooks to bounce back into government in 2025, if Tonse Alliance bounces back, the whole country will be on fire,” said Kalindo.

And in another news of national interest, Kalindo has advised Nkhotakota people to get prepared for Malawi First crew members, Malawians of wishful thinking and lawyers for mass demonstrations demanding justice to prevail in the murder of Edson Chilemba.