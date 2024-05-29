A 33-year-old Teacher at Mbomba Primary School identified as Thomas Chaponda has committed suicide in Ntchisi.

The Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the incident.

She said the deceased, who was staying alone, was upgrading his studies at Domasi College in Zomba and on May 27, he reported for duties at his school.

She further said that on the evening of May 27, he was seen very intoxicated before he went to sleep. The following morning he was heard crying and his neighbour went to check what was happening. Surprisingly Thomas never responded when the neighbour tried to enquire from him.

The same day in the afternoon, the school authorities also visited him at his house where he was found crying uncontrollably but he did not explain anything tangible and the team left him alone after Thomas responded that they shouldn’t raise his temper again.

A few hours later, he was discovered hanging lifeless at the door of his house by people who were passing by.

The matter was reported at Malomo Police Post and a team of detectives visited the scene accompanied by the medical personnel from Malomo Health Centre where postmortem examination revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Chaponda hailed from Makupo village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu