Pool clubs that met in Zomba elected Moses Kambeleswa as the new chairperson of the Malawi Pool Association (MAPA) in the Eastern Region.

The election took place on Saturday at Masuku Lodge where 18 pool clubs convened a meeting to elect a chairperson, vice chairperson, general secretary, vice secretary general, treasurer, technical director, and a woman representative.

During the elections, 36 representatives from 18 pool clubs that came from Balaka, Liwonde, and Zomba cast their votes through a secret ballot.

Kambeleswa got 29 votes to emerge the winner while Frank Janes Gwara collected 9 votes but was given the position of vice chairperson as no one contested for the position.

Kayondo Silumbu was elected as Secretary General after scooping 24 votes against Wales Timothy who got 8 votes and Michael Ndewele came third with 7 votes.

This also therefore allowed Timothy to become Vice Secretary General as no person stood up to compete for the position.

The delegates also voted for Steve Chithumba as the Technical Director after collecting 19 votes against Leonard Mussa who got 12 votes followed by James Kapalamula who got 6 votes.

Some of the pool clubs that came to the polls were; Tilonjere, Tholo, Flea Market, Inkomazi, Bongololo, Legends, Chiyenbekezo, 50/50, Soweto Breakers, Pa Kachimanga, Zim Zim, Matsire Clinic, Phezulu and Quick Action.

The position of treasurer went to Limbikani Chikapa who got 29 votes against Moses Chazara’s 8 votes.

The meeting also elected Charity Simon as women’s representative after winning 17 votes against Martha Magomero’s 15 votes.

Kambeleswa said he would take the pool game to greater heights and would tour the eastern region districts to revamp pool clubs.

“I will go as far as Monkey Bay to see to it that pool clubs are vibrant,” he explained.

MAPA President, Saulos Thindwa said was impressed with how the elections were conducted.

“I’m very impressed because the elections were free and fair,” he said and asked the newly elected people to be disciplined as they lead the eastern region chapter.

“I expect the newly elected team to be highly disciplined because discipline is paramount in everything,” Thindwa said.

Kambeleswa and his executive will be responsible for pool clubs in Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, and Mangochi districts in the eastern region.