Parliament of Malawi has received a donation of 60 desktop computers and 16 laptops from the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China which is being led by the Vice Chairperson, His Excellency Mr Cai Dafeng.

The donation was made on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 when the delegation held discussions with the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Catherine Gotani Hara, MP, at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

The Speaker of Parliament said the Parliament of Malawi has over the years enjoyed relations with the People’s Republic of China and China continues to support Parliament in several aspects including capacity building for Members of Parliament.

Earlier, Hara accompanied the visiting Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China for a courtesy call on His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace.

The Chinese delegation arrived in Malawi on Monday and is expected to leave this afternoon.