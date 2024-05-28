Malawi Police in Mzimba district have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who assaulted to death 37-year-old Louis Munyenyembe, a Senior Forest Assistant at Mzimba District Forest Office.

Mzimba Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Peter Botha has confirmed the development.

According to Botha, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday at the St. Francis area in the district.

He said preliminary investigations show that Munyenyembe went to the St. Francis area to enforce the law on charcoal traffickers and he was alone.

He added that it is believed that the charcoal traffickers assaulted him.

”Munyenyembe was found by a passerby at Kaphuta Bridge along the Kaphuta – Chimkusa- path lying unconscious,” he explained.

The matter was reported to Mzimba Police Station and Munyenyembe was rushed to Mzimba District Hospital by Police where he died upon arrival.

Postmortem results showed that he died due to loss of blood secondary to the cut in the head.

Louis Munyenyembe hailed from Mahowe Village in Traditional Authority Ndalire in Chitipa District.