Passion Center for Children has handed over a house worth K8 million to two orphaned children who stay with their grandparents in Zomba.

The two children are urged between 5 and 6 and their house fell during Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced rains at Nkata Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the house, Passion Center for Children, Executive Director, Pastor Saul Mateyu said the faith-based organization decided to build the house for the two cousins Louisa and her cousin Evance after learning that the two lost their parents.

He added that when the country was hit by Tropical Cyclone Freddy, Passion Center for Children visited several camps and discovered that there were some children whose livelihoods worsened due to the disaster.

He said Passion Center for Children was compelled to construct 27 houses for vulnerable children in Zomba to improve their living standards and encourage them to go to school.

Apart from handing over the house to Louisa and Evance, Passion Center for Children has been donating food items to improve their nutrition status considering that their parents died when they were still young.

Pastor Mateyu therefore appealed to chiefs, relatives, and villagers to join hands in taking care of the house to ensure that the house served the intended purpose of improving the children’s good shelter.

“Tropical Cyclone Freddy negatively impacted on us in March last year and Passion Center for Children was compelled to construct 27 houses for vulnerable children. The house we are handing over today is the 24th house and we are only remaining with three houses to meet our target,” he added.

Lilian Gidion who stays with Louisa and Evance thanked Pastor Mateyu and Passion Center for Children for constructing the house for the two cousins, saying the house will provide them good shelter.

Group Village head Nkata1 expressed his gratitude to Passion Center for Children for handing over the house, saying this was an assurance of the children’s good welfare.