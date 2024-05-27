Following the resignation of head coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers has appointed Meck Mwase as an interim coach until the end of the season.

In a press statement released on Monday, the Nomads confirmed to had received Ramadhan’s resignation letter and said the club management has accepted his resignation.

The statement reads: “Subsequently, the Club has appointed assistant head coach, Meck Mwase as the interim head coach until further notice.”

The Burundian coach resigned on Sunday following two successive defeats to Silver Strikers and Mzuzu City Hummers, respectively.

Ramadhan has helped Wanderers to win three games, draw thrice, and register two losses in eight Super League games this season.

It has been reported that Mwase has opted to bring back Bobby Mpinganjira as his deputy.

The past immediate coach was tasked to win the championship after spending seven years without winning the league title, but this came to an end on Saturday after Hammers’ win.