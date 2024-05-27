Wasteful FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were left to regret as they were held to yet another goalless draw away to Moyale Barracks on a cold Monday afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium to be eight points behind Silver Strikers in the race for the championship.

Bullets created more goal-scoring chances than their opponents but seems their strikers have lost their scoring boots as they kept on missing chance after chance to hand Silver an advantage ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the two teams at Kamuzu Stadium.

After Bullets had looked relatively enterprising in the first half, they struggled after the interval to create openings against the hard-working hosts who defended with everything to earn a point over the 2023 quadruple winners.

What happened…

The game got off to a lively start with the hosts creating a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the first four minutes through Brown Magaga who failed to slot the ball home from Raphael Phiri’s corner-kick.

Innocent Nyasulu was already beaten in his goal line, but Magaga blasted his header over the crossbar.