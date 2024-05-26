Mighty Mukuru Wanderers head coach Nsanzuwrimo Ramadhan has resigned from his position following Saturday’s 2-0 away defeat to Mzuzu City Hammers in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium.

Soon after the final whistle, some section of supporters had to be refrained by police and the team’s security from attacking the team, demanding the sacking of the Burundian coach.

On Sunday, through the Nation Online newspaper, Ramadhan confirmed that he has indeed resigned from his position.

“If the table doesn’t serve you anymore, what do you do? Complete the sentence.. yes! I won’t comment further,” he was quoted by the paper.

It has been revealed that the former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames coach tendered his resignation to the club’s president and board chairperson, Thomson Mpinganjira.

The latest defeat saw Wanderers dropping further down in the standings with just 12 points after they got beaten at Silver Strikers last week.

When Ramadhan came in, he promised the Lali Lubani side of happiness, saying he was appointed to bring the long-lost happiness to the blue and white side of the town.

The Nomads are chasing for the TNM Super League after nearly seven years without winning it. The last time they won the championship was in 2017.