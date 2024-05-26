Martse’s Memorial Show yesterday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe was marred by frequent power cuts, frustrating the excited crowd in attendance.

The memorial show, scheduled to commence at 10 am, was unexpectedly moved up to a 3 PM start time, with power outages cited as one of the reasons for the change.

Erratic power disruptions were partly attributable to the careless tampering of electrical components by certain patrons exhibiting disorderly conduct.

Around 1 o’clock, the crowd that gathered outside the venue outnumbered the paying attendees inside, with some people reportedly attempting to enter without tickets.

Chizmo’s performance was cut short due to the blackout which also affected a few other performances.

Although they were listed as guest artists, Onesimus, Hyphen, Don Tarz, and various other musicians opted not to participate in the event.

In addition to other guests, the event was attended by Mary Chilima, the wife of Malawi’s Vice President.