Mzuzu City Hammers’s perfect home run continued on Saturday as they put an excellent performance to beat Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-0 in the TNM Super League on Saturday afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

The classical Hammers displayed beautiful football and deservedly made the Nomads run throughout the match to bounce back from last week’s 2-0 defeat away to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Isaac Msiska, who was named Man of the Match, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when he connected well with Eric Kaonga’s excellent delivery from a freekick to put the hosts in the lead.

Hammers were on top of the game as Msiska doubled his tally on the dot of the first half to go to recess with a healthy 2-0 lead that would eventually win the points for the Mzuzu-based side.

After the break, Nsanzuwrimo Ramadhan brought Christopher Kumwembe to try to fight for something before the final whistle, but the striker missed a lot of chances to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the Lali Lubani boys.

Hammers Coach, Elias Chirambo, was on cloud nine after the victory.

“I am happy for today’s win as you know we planned to fight for the league title this year, that’s why we played well, and we managed to overcome Wanderers,” he said.

Wanderer’s panel refused to grant media interviews.

The win sees Hammers dislodging Bullets in the second position with 16 points while Wanderers, who also suffered a similar defeat to Silver Strikers last week, dropped to the fourth position with 12 points.

At Chitowe Stadium, Martial Maluwa’s strike in the late stages of the match inspired Mafco FC to a hard-fought 1-0 win over FOMO FC to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The win took the Salima-based side to 11th position with 9 points while FOMO dropped into 13th position with 7 points.

At Karonga Stadium, Baka City and Crerk Sporting Club played out to a 1-1 draw. Baka scored their goal through Geoffrey Mwakyembe, with Arnold Kiyama leveling the scoreline with four minutes to play to help his team earn a point after a disastrous period that saw them losing two games in a row.