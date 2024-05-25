A section of angry Mighty Mukuru Wanderers fans had to be refrained by police and the team’s security from attacking the team, demanding the sacking of head coach Nsanzuwrimo Ramadhan after a 2-0 defeat away to Mzuzu City Hammers on Saturday afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

Nomads fans were hoping the Lali Lubani boys would return to winning ways after last week’s 2-0 defeat away to Silver Strikers, but before some of them had settled in the stands, Isaac Msiska broke the deadlock before completing his brace just minutes before the recess.

The two goals secured all the points for Hammers, to the ire of a section of Wanderers fans who, after the final whistle, surrounded the team bus to demand the firing of the Burundian coach.

“He has to go, he has done nothing and the team is struggling. We don’t need him,” they chanted while being stopped by the police from attacking the technical members and the players.

The team’s security team had to intervene and tried to calm the fans down.

The disgruntled fans could be heard “he must go, we don’t want him to continue coaching our team!” referring to Ramadhan, who, when roped in as the head coach, promised happiness to the Nomads family.

The former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames coach has managed three wins, two draws and two defeats to the dismay of the blue and white family who have been desperate for league success since 2017.

The latest defeat saw the team dropping to the fourth position with 12 points, twelve points behind log leaders Silver who won 4-2 over Karonga United.