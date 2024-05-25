The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) which was established to help 91 percent of the country’s youth that are staying idle for them to have capital to start their own businesses and those with capital to boost up their businesses, not many youths have benefited.

The Fund has found its way to party loyalists that in the end cannot pay back the money borrowed to be used as a revolving fund for others to borrow thereby making each and everyone in the country take part in the sharing of the national cake as equal.

In 2023 two Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) leaders of Mponela-Dowa were arrested for following up NEEF beneficiaries in the project they were implementing which established that NEEF was going to party members specifically those of the MCP.

The loans are being shared to party loyalists – Kalindo.

To prove it all that NEEF is benefiting MCP loyalists, a notice dated 20th May, 2024 addressed to all members of staff-State Residences by the Director of Social Welfare has informed all that NEEF has accepted to give them personal loans which will only be given to those without outstanding loans with other lending institutions.

In a leaked notice which is circulating in various social media platforms, the State Residences has encouraged members of staff interested in applying for the NEEF loans to submit the information to Social Welfare Department (Ms. Msusa) by close of business on Friday, 24th May, 2024.

“The information should include: full name of applicant, expiry date of contract, amount of Loan applying for, photocopy of May, 2024 Pay slip and photocopy of National ID,” reads the notice from State Residences.

Giving his reactions, political activist Bon Kalindo has appealed to Malawians to join the MCP claiming that there is free for all money which is being splashed as long as one declare that he or she is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kalindo said he has seen application letters for the NEEF loans ranging from K100 million to K1 billion per applicant saying this is speaking for itself that the loans are being shared to party loyalists and its very doubtful that this money will be recovered.

On asset declaration Act, Kalindo said the law is clear that after two years with one not declared his/her assets, he has to lose the job and property confiscated to be forfeited to government saying since 2020 when the MCP led Tonse Alliance was ushered into government, many have not declared their assets.

“Institutions such as MDF, MPS, Malawi Post Corporations, Kamuzu Central Hospital, Northern Region Education Division, Central Region Education Division, Judiciary and ESCOM, among many others, have nothing to do with Asset Declaration Act, their leaders are influential members of the MCP,”said Kalindo.