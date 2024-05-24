The Martse Memorial show is finally taking place tomorrow, Saturday, at the Civo Stadium in the capital city- Lilongwe from 10:00 am. The event will feature an impressive lineup of local artists.

Jeromy Nkhata, the elder brother of Martse and a key organizer, told Malawi24 that the preparations are complete and they are set to rock the event.

“He explains, ‘People should come in large numbers, the security will be efficiently provided, let’s have fun and celebrate our brother’s life.”

Mwanache, who holds the title of the quick-paced rapper in the hip-hop realm, is among the performers and has stated that he is also fully primed.

“I am always delighted to be a part of this event, as it feels like we are honoring Martse’s humanitarian vision and keeping his spirit alive,” says Mwanache, the Area 25-based artist.

This marks the second Martse memorial show, with the first one having been held in Mangochi, the location of his tragic fire accident.

Martse, born Martin Nkhata in 1994, died on the evening of May 23rd, 2022 at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital