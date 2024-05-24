A United Kingdom-based organization, Against All Odds, has equipped women and needy students with entrepreneurship skills.

In her statement, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Fikelephi Jackson said they have been in operation for 11 years now, focusing on hope, restoration, and forgiveness by positively influencing the lives of the people that she leads to fulfilling their God-ordained purpose.

She added that they rescued women from gender-based violence, early marriages, and also children from poor backgrounds to go back to school up to university level.

Against All Odds equipped women and needy students with entrepreneurship skills.

“I started this journey after I faced the harsh reality of life. I, therefore, rose to bring change in societies, because I believe that there could probably be no more opportune time than now when we are being challenged to take responsibility for our communities and society, ” she explained

On her part, Living Waters Church, Reverend Brenda Chombo, commended the organization for coming up with the initiative at a time when the women and young ones had no hope because of poverty, hunger, and lack of capital to start a business.

“As I am talking to you now, we are supporting over 10 needy students and 18 women. These women have been equipped with entrepreneurship skills and also funds to start up businesses and others have been given sowing machines to learn tailoring so that they can depend on their own. Apart from this, we also donate food items. We believe that with the financial support we have managed to render to them, they will be able to move to another level,” she said

Mphatso Mathews is one of the students who is being supported by the organization in his studies.

He said that the organization started supporting him with learning materials in 2014 and he will be graduating soon from the University of Malawi (UNIMA) where he was doing a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program.