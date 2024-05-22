Amid rumors of an impending fuel scarcity which led to panic buying particularly in Lilongwe, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says the country has enough fuel.

The Authority, through a press statement dated 22 May 2024, says people should not panic claiming the country has enough fuel to cover it for a month and says importation is progressing well.

“The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) would like to assure the general public that the country has sufficient fuel stocks to meet national demand.

“Currently, the country has in its reserves a month’s worth of fuel supplies. In addition, importation is ongoing to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel on the market,” reads part of the statement.

MERA has thanked stakeholders and the general public for their continued cooperation and support and has since encouraged them to continue reporting any illegal fuel trading practices.

There were some queues at various fuelling stations in Lilongwe on Tuesday, May 21 2024 following rumours that the country is falling short of the commodity.