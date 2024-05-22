The Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has advised Masauko Chamkakala, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to revive the previously halted corruption case involving Paramount Holdings Limited while endorsing the discontinuation of another corruption case involving Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

The revelation came to light on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, following Chamkakala’s appearance before the Committee to elucidate the reasons behind the discontinuation of certain alleged corruption cases dating back to 2023.

Committee Chairperson Peter Dimba stated, “We’ve been in discussions with the DPP since morning, primarily concerning two cases. As stipulated by Section 99 of the constitution, the DPP holds the authority to terminate criminal proceedings before judgment.

However, the same constitution mandates mechanisms for accountability. Our standing orders empower us to oversee the actions of the DPP’s office.”

Dimba further informed the local media that the Committee endorsed the discontinuation of the corruption case involving Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima due to its connection with the Malawi Defence Force.

Nevertheless, Dimba emphasized the necessity for the Director of Public Prosecutions to reinitiate certain cases, notably the one involving Paramount Holdings Limited, which was terminated due to insufficient evidence.

He stressed that Paramount Holdings Limited, accused of utilizing falsified documents to supply motorcycles to both public and private institutions, should be held accountable through legal proceedings.