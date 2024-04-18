The District Commissioner for Zomba, Reignhard Chavula, says the Zomba District Council is well prepared to work with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the 2025 tripartite elections.

The DC made the remarks at Sunbird Ku Chawe in Zomba where MEC held a stakeholders meeting to discuss electoral issues with District Commissioners from Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, and Mangochi, Zomba City Chief Executive Officer and Eastern Regional Commissioner of Police.

Officer ln Charges from Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, and Mangochi Police Stations were also part of the meeting.

Chavula hailed MEC for reminding electoral stakeholders of their roles and responsibilities and for explaining amended laws regarding elections.

She added that the Zomba District Council will soon meet the Multiparty Liaison Committee and other district-level stakeholders to discuss 2025 tripartite election preparations

“Zomba is well prepared to work with MEC to conduct free, fair, and credible elections,” said the District Commissioner.

Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Violet Magwaya, said the meeting was ideal and timely because it will prepare the police on how to provide necessary security in the entire electoral process.

She added that the police will work professionally to ensure that voters follow all electoral laws and guidelines during the registration period and polling day.

MEC Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale, said the meeting with electoral stakeholders was necessary because it was meant to remind them of their roles and responsibilities in the election processes.

He said MEC also took the opportunity to discuss with the stakeholders amended electoral laws ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.

Kachale disclosed that preparations for the 2025 elections are going on very well.