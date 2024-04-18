An unidentified male pedestrian has died while 16 others have sustained various degrees of injuries following a road accident that happened along Kenyatta Drive at Kanjedza in Limbe.

According to Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, the accident happened on Wednesday at around noon.

Singanyama said the accident involved a Mazda Bongo Minibus registration number MHG 1923 which was being driven by Pilirani Maulana, 42, from the direction of Kanjedza roundabout heading towards Kwacha roundabout with 15 passengers on board.

The publicist said upon arrival at the Kanjedza bus stage, Maulana lost control of the motor vehicle due to over-speeding and swerved to the offside of the road where he hit an unknown male person who was walking heading the same direction.

After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle overturned twice, and due to the impact, 15 passengers, including the driver, sustained various degrees of injuries and were all rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment.

Police say the unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while thirteen passengers were treated as outpatients and three others have been admitted to the medical facility.

Meanwhile, Police are urging all road users to follow traffic signs and regulations and observe speed limits to avoid road accidents.

Maulana who hails from Kuweruza village, Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo district, has been charged with reckless driving contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.