The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Agriculture says groundnut farming has the potential to generate revenue for the country and what is required at the moment is collaboration to ensure the Malawi groundnut market thrives on regional, national, and international markets.

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale said this on Wednesday on Day 2 of ‘The Groundnut Tour in Malawi’, which was held at Lisandwa farm, one of the Mega-farms where groundnut is being cultivated on a 250-hectare piece of land.

Kawale highlighted that there is a huge expectation for productivity levels of Malawian farmers on specific targeted species on the market due to the coming of hybrid varieties and mechanized agriculture.

Kawale also hailed Pyxus Agriculture and other stakeholders for working tirelessly towards President Chakwera’s vision of uplifting the country and ensuring sustainable and mechanized Agriculture by 2063.

“Pyxus understands the importance of increased production to generate income at the household level as well as national,” said Kawale.

On his part, Managing Director of Pyxus Agriculture Malawi, Ronald Ngwira stated that the initiative will enable farmers across the country to access high-quality groundnut seed as one way of maximizing the agriculture sector.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sums Food Industries Limited, Dennis Ngabirano indicated that the tour will enable his company to engage the ministry officials on how best the company can benefit from Malawi’s groundnut industry.