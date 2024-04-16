Islamic Commission for Justice and Peace (ICJP) has expressed concern about the recent attack against Muslims during Eid Ul Fitr prayers that took place at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre last week.

According to the letter released by the commission, the violent incident was perpetrated by Musa Selemani of Chiponde Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi district.

The statement, which was signed by ICPJ Chief Commissioner, Abdul Shaibu Ajasi, said the suspect violently disrupted the prayers by grabbing the microphone from NIKA and Islamic Functions Association President, Mr. Kazembe who was by that time, giving opening remarks.

“The suspect abused the Eid congregation and assaulted Mr. Kazembe by slapping him in the face before starting assaulting the congregants who were trying to stop him, but they managed to apprehend him before surrendering him to Chichiri Shopping Mall Police,” reads part of the letter.

The letter indicates that while in the hands of police, Selemani claimed that he was sent by his brother Imran to beat and manhandle an eminent Muslim leader whose name was not disclosed.

It was later discovered that he sneaked out of police custody and fled after retrieving his vehicle which was parked at Shoprite, but police re-arrested him at the Namadzi Police roadblock and sent him back to Blantyre police.

The statement further reveals that during the investigation at Blantyre Police Station, the suspect confessed that on his way from Mangochi, he gave a lift to a Catholic Nun and upon arrival in Zomba, she was assaulted by Selemani because of her faith.

ICJP reminds Malawians that the suspect’s conduct is similar to those of Isaiah Emmanuel Sunganimoyo who insinuated that Muslims are wicked people and that the religion should be banned, and expelled from Malawi.

Sunganimoyo is on record as having released a video clip on social media threatening to kill Muslim leaders residing in Lilongwe

ICPJ has strongly condemned the actions of the two people and has urged the law enforcement agency to arrest and prosecute them since Islam is a religion of peace and does not condone violence.