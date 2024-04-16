The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has expressed concern about religious intolerance in the country and has condemned some Christian schools that are still chasing away Muslim girls wearing Hijabs.

This is contained in a press statement dated 14 April 2024, signed by Secretary General Alhaj Dr. Twaibu Lawe in which the Association has condemned religious intolerance existing in the country.

MAM’s condemnation follows a recent scenario where a man identified as Mussa Seleman, who is suspected to be a Muslim, is accused of allegedly abducting and assaulting a Catholic nun in a moving car.

However, MAM has disowned Seleman, saying it investigated the matter which resulted in identifying him being the one who also disrupted the Eid UI Fitr prayers that were held at the Kamuzu Upper Stadium last week.

While saying the behavior displayed by the suspect is uncalled for and strongly condemned, the association has expressed worry about religious intolerance which has rocked the country.

MAM gave an example of a man identified as Isaiah Sunganimoyo who, through his social media accounts, made derogatory statements against Muslims and Islam in the country but was neither condemned nor arrested.

“The incidents of religious intolerance in the country are many. Recently, a man called Isaiah Sunganimoyo through social media, made very serious derogatory statements against Muslims and Islam in the country. Despite the matter being reported to Area 30 Police Headquarters, the man remains unarrested to date.

“It is disheartening that Isaiah Sunganimoyo was not condemned or disowned by any Christian faith organization for the dangerous utterances he issued through social media despite stating that he is a member of one of the Christian faith organizations in the country. This is very deplorable indeed,” reads part of the statement.

The body says such a statement has the potential to disrupt the peace and co-existence enjoyed by members of all the religious bodies in the country.

MAM has also complained that though a Memorandum of Understanding between Muslims and Christians on Dress Code (Hijab) was signed, some Christian schools continue to victimize and chase away Muslim female students who attend classes whilst in Hijab.

The body has since then called on and urged religious leaders and all other leaders in the country to preach religious tolerance to maintain peace and religious co-existence with one another in the respective societies.