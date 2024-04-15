Minister of Homeland Security, Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, has urged the University of Malawi MCP Students wing to participate in politics because they are the future leaders of Malawi.

Zikhale Ng’oma made the remarks during an interface meeting with the students at Domino Lodge in Zomba under the Theme: “Empowerment the Youth; The Transformative Benefits of Youth Environment in Politics.”

The Minister, who is also the Director of Strategy for MCP, said there is a need for the youth to share ideas, and find ways and business means of generating income that should help to keep them going though they are still in college.

He also called on the students’ wing to be innovative and be obliged to contribute to the national economy.

“I’m happy that l had a Public Lecture with the Unima MCP students wing. This meeting was held after the wing invited me to have discussions on political matters and to encourage them to start taking an active role in politics,” he said.

Vice President for the student’s wing, Sheila Goodwell, thanked the Minister for addressing them.

Goodwell then urged Zikhale Ng’oma to extend an invitation to President Lazarus Chakwera to share with him some of the academic challenges that the students are facing.

She also revealed that the wing plans to start a business as one way of generating income to make ends meet.

“We are failing to get started because of limited business capital,” she said.