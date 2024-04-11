The Malawi Women’s football team captain, Tabitha Chawinga, has been nominated for the COSAFA Awards in the ‘Women’s Player of the Year’ category.

The Scorchers forward, who is currently playing for French Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, has been nominated alongside Zambia Women’s football team duo of Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji.

The winner will be announced at a gala awards ceremony to be held in Durban on April 19, with a panel of judges from across the region having assessed their achievements for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Currently, Chawinga is the top goalscorer in the French Division 1 Feminine league having scored 17 goals followed by Ada Stolsmo Hegerberg of Lyon and Onema Grace Geyoro of PSG, who have scored 12 and 11 goals respectively.

Scorchers goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo, who plays for the Kukoma Ntopwa Women’s Team, was also been nominated for the ‘Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year’ category alongside the South African duo of Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart.