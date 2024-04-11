O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and actor, who was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, has died.

The athlete, who was acquitted, has died at the age of 76. He had been battling cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace” his family confirmed O.J. Simpson’s death on X (Formerly Twitter).

-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024